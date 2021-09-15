Advertisement

Ky. hospital converts field tent into monoclonal antibody injection center

St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead is offering monoclonal antibody therapy.
St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead is offering monoclonal antibody therapy.(St. Claire HealthCare)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead is offering monoclonal antibody therapy.

Officials say they began offering the treatment, REGEN-COV, through their HomeCare program in August, but the demand for treatment has grown so quickly, they have since repurposed the field tent located just outside the hospital’s main entrance into a Monoclonal Antibody Injection Treatment Center.

The treatment is available for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who tested positive, and are at high risk for complications from the virus.

If any of the criteria below apply to you, you may be eligible:

  • Older age (Ex: age ≥65 years of age)
  • Obesity or being overweight
  • Pregnancy
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes
  • Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment (like daily prednisone)
  • Heart disease (including congenital heart disease)
  • Hypertension
  • Lung diseases (Ex: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma [moderate-to-severe], interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, or pulmonary hypertension)
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Neurodevelopmental problems (Ex: cerebral palsy) or other conditions that confer medical complexity (Ex: genetic or metabolic syndromes, or severe congenital anomalies)
  • Having a medical-related technological dependence (Ex: tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation not related to COVID-19)

The FDA has authorized the treatement for emergency use. It consists of two investigational medicines, casirivimab and imdevimab, given together either as an infusion or as injections under the skin.

St. Claire HealthCare officials, it is given as injections and treatment usually takes about two hours from start to finish. Appointments are required, but referrals are not necessary.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district says several students tested positive last week more than a hundred were put in...
FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new...
Several Ky. counties among highest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases
Police said 55-year-old Samuel Riddell started shooting out of his hotel room window while a...
Man accused of firing shots out of Ky. hotel window told police he was shooting at aliens

Latest News

Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
WATCH | Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
Lee County joins growing list of Ky. school districts implementing own mask mandates
WATCH | Lee County joins growing list of Ky. school districts implementing own mask mandates
Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs
WATCH | Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs