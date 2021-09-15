Lee County joins growing list of Ky. school districts implementing own mask mandates

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky school district is choosing to continue on with their own mask mandate.

The Lee County school community has been hit hard by COVID-19. Two beloved members of the school staff, a teacher’s aide and custodian, passed away from the virus.

Because of that, because wanting to protect the school students and staff, the school board voted unanimously to adopt the universal mask mandate for the school system.

Superintendent Sarah Wasson says it is her job to recommend policies to protect students and staff. She said she made the decision on the guidelines from the Dept. for Public Health, the CDC and the American Academy for Pediatriacs. She received a lot of individual input. She said 80% of the parents surveyed approved.

“I was already receiving feedback from some parents who said, ‘we want you to continue this. We know the Senate bill has taken this away from the district,’” Wasson said.

Wasson says she was also able to get input from the students and most agreed they needed to wear masks. She said some at the school board meeting did not agree but said most in the community did.

The masking mandate is for all visitors, students, and staff.

