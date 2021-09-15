Advertisement

Lee County joins growing list of Ky. school districts implementing own mask mandates

Lee County is choosing to continue on with their own mask mandate.
Lee County is choosing to continue on with their own mask mandate.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky school district is choosing to continue on with their own mask mandate.

The Lee County school community has been hit hard by COVID-19. Two beloved members of the school staff, a teacher’s aide and custodian, passed away from the virus.

Because of that, because wanting to protect the school students and staff, the school board voted unanimously to adopt the universal mask mandate for the school system.

MORE: WKYT Interactive | Kentucky school district mask policies

Superintendent Sarah Wasson says it is her job to recommend policies to protect students and staff. She said she made the decision on the guidelines from the Dept. for Public Health, the CDC and the American Academy for Pediatriacs. She received a lot of individual input. She said 80% of the parents surveyed approved.

“I was already receiving feedback from some parents who said, ‘we want you to continue this. We know the Senate bill has taken this away from the district,’” Wasson said.

Wasson says she was also able to get input from the students and most agreed they needed to wear masks. She said some at the school board meeting did not agree but said most in the community did.

The masking mandate is for all visitors, students, and staff.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district says several students tested positive last week more than a hundred were put in...
FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new...
Several Ky. counties among highest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases
Police said 55-year-old Samuel Riddell started shooting out of his hotel room window while a...
Man accused of firing shots out of Ky. hotel window told police he was shooting at aliens

Latest News

Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
WATCH | Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
Bath County is dealing with some high water issues Wednesday.
Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
Heavy rounds of rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Bells tolled in Lexington Wednesday morning at the annual Kentucky EMS Conference and Expo to...
Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs