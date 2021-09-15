Advertisement

Masks will be optional for Science Hill School District students

According to a message from Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse, parents will fill out a form to...
According to a message from Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse, parents will fill out a form to inform the school district whether or not their child will be required to wear a mask.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WKYT) - Masks will be optional for the Science Hill School District students.

According to a message from Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse, parents will fill out a form to inform the school district whether or not their child will be required to wear a mask.

Dyehouse says a child not masking per their parents’ wishes will not be a discipline issue at school, instead, the parents will be notified to either correct the issue at home or change their masking request.

The district’s new masking policy takes effect on Monday, Sept. 20.

