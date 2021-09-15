Advertisement

Person hit and killed by car in Breathitt County

(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday morning.

The man was hit while trying to cross the street after a student loaded the school bus. Kentucky State Police said he was not hit by the school bus. He was hit by a car while a bus was nearby.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time. The loss of a community member is always difficult especially under these tragic circumstances,” Breathitt County Schools said in a statement.

Additional Counselors are being made available to provide support where needed.

School district employees are cooperating with law enforcement regarding the investigation of the incident.

Other details regarding the incident have not yet been released.

