Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – Pfizer’s COVID vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child.

The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids between 5 and 11 years old.

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, the information should be in no later than the first week of October.

After that, it will be up to the FDA to decide whether to approve the vaccine for that age group.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is already fully approved for people 16 years old and over, and for emergency use in kids 12 to 15.

There is currently no vaccine available for anyone under 12.

Pfizer is also gathering data for its vaccine in babies as young as 6 months old and hopes to submit that in the future as well.

