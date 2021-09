LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in Lexington.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. on Freeman Drive. They said the victim ran to Mary Todd Elementary School after being shot and was taken to the hospital.

Police said they are expected to survive.

Police are still working on a suspect description.

