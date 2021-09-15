Advertisement

Rupp Arena at full capacity for Friday’s Eric Church concert

Oak View Group Facilities will be responsible for booking talent and shows for Rupp Arena, the...
Oak View Group Facilities will be responsible for booking talent and shows for Rupp Arena, the convention center, and the opera house.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star Eric Church is coming to Lexington this week, and the doors to Rupp Arena will open to thousands of people Friday night.

“It’s going to be a high-energy show as it’s called the ‘Gather Again Tour,’” said Carl Hall, the director of arena management at Rupp Arena.

With Church in town, the crowds will return to Rupp Arena. Organizers said it’s the fullest the venue has been in a while.

“It’s been probably 18-20 months,” Hall said.

Before they pass the checkpoints, there are protocols they’re asked to review.

“Face masks are strongly encouraged to be worn at all times, not just for entry, but there are no restrictions otherwise for either vaccinations or proof of negative tests,” Hall said.

The rules differ for other events. Hall said the talent can determine if vaccinations and masks are required.

“We are doing all we can to ensure the safety of our patrons in all aspects,” Hall said.

While the band warms up, staff are sanitizing every seat. Hall said there won’t be social distancing, but masks are there for safety.

“When you’re actively eating or drinking you got to move it but other than that, face masks need to be worn,” Hall said.

More than 15,000 will fill the arena for a long-awaited kickoff for the tour.

Hall wants to remind audience members that only small clutches and clear totes are allowed inside Rupp Arena.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district says several students tested positive last week more than a hundred were put in...
FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new...
Several Ky. counties among highest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases
WKYT Interactive
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky school district mask policies

Latest News

Wednesday afternoon Kentucky lawmakers talked about the impact solar power is having across the...
Ky. lawmakers discuss impact of solar power across the state
WATCH | Industrial solar in Ky. discussed during legislative committee meeting in Frankfort
WATCH | Industrial solar in Ky. discussed during legislative committee meeting in Frankfort
Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
WATCH | Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
Lee County joins growing list of Ky. school districts implementing own mask mandates
WATCH | Lee County joins growing list of Ky. school districts implementing own mask mandates