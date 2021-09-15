Rupp Arena at full capacity for Friday’s Eric Church concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star Eric Church is coming to Lexington this week, and the doors to Rupp Arena will open to thousands of people Friday night.

“It’s going to be a high-energy show as it’s called the ‘Gather Again Tour,’” said Carl Hall, the director of arena management at Rupp Arena.

With Church in town, the crowds will return to Rupp Arena. Organizers said it’s the fullest the venue has been in a while.

“It’s been probably 18-20 months,” Hall said.

Before they pass the checkpoints, there are protocols they’re asked to review.

“Face masks are strongly encouraged to be worn at all times, not just for entry, but there are no restrictions otherwise for either vaccinations or proof of negative tests,” Hall said.

The rules differ for other events. Hall said the talent can determine if vaccinations and masks are required.

“We are doing all we can to ensure the safety of our patrons in all aspects,” Hall said.

While the band warms up, staff are sanitizing every seat. Hall said there won’t be social distancing, but masks are there for safety.

“When you’re actively eating or drinking you got to move it but other than that, face masks need to be worn,” Hall said.

More than 15,000 will fill the arena for a long-awaited kickoff for the tour.

Hall wants to remind audience members that only small clutches and clear totes are allowed inside Rupp Arena.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.