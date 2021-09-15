Two Johnson Central Eagles now in hospital battling COVID-19

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Johnson Central Eagles are making sure their prayers soar through the community as two of their own are now battling COVID-19.

Head football coach Jim Matney is still in the ICU, and now sophomore Cameron Law has been hospitalized at UK.

“At the end of the day, we want to pray for him and his complete healing. And hopefully his return to Johnson Central,” said Johnson Central Principal Justin Arms.

Principal Arms said Matney is still in serious condition but is showing some improvements after responding to a new treatment. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, he’s being treated in Huntington. Tuesday was also the first day his wife was able to be with him since he’s been in the ICU.

Now the Johnson Central community is asking for even more prayers as another one in the Eagle family is fighting for his life.

Sophomore Cameron Law is described by classmates as a go-getter with a knack for bringing light to any situation.

“No matter how dull the room is, he would always crack some joke and we would all laugh and everything. And you can definitely tell a change in the classroom. That he’s not been here,” Arms said.

Admitted to UK and placed on a ventilator last week, Law now faces one of the darkest situations of his life, needing a little light from everyone else this time.

“We definitely need his jokes back again. And his family and him is both very strong. They will get through this. He’s definitely a fighter,” Arms said.

Family said Law’s condition is improving and he was taken off the ventilator Tuesday.

According to UK officials, they currently have 159 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. They said 142 of those are adults, seven are children 12-17 and 10 are children under 12.

