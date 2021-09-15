Advertisement

UK Football vs. Chattanooga will air exclusively on SECN+ and ESPN+

Adam Burniston/Twitter
Adam Burniston/Twitter(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK football’s home game against Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon will be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

It will not be available via traditional television.

Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and ESPN+ this season by the conference and its broadcast partners, including the UK-Chattanooga game.

SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network viewers and accessible with your TV provider credentials. SECN+ can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials.

Fans who do not have access to SEC Network+ and elect not to subscribe to ESPN+ are invited to listen to the UK Sports Network radio broadcast for free on the UK Athletics App, on a computer at UKAthletics.com or on all radio network affiliates including WBUL 98.1 FM / 630 WLAP AM in Lexington.

You can find more information here.

