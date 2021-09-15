UK’s Ali facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali is facing charges stemming from a vehicle accident he was involved in, according to court documents.

A Lexington Police citation filed in March says Ali was charged with “leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid and driving without insurance.” According to the document, Ali told police he was falling asleep when he ran into the vehicle in front of him.

Ali, a Super Senior out of Hollywood, Fla., is scheduled to make a court appearance on Sept. 20.

Additionally, Kentucky Farm Bureau filed a lawsuit against Ali on June 29, claiming Ali owes damages paid to a man he rear-ended in a February wreck.

A UK athletics spokesperson said the school “is aware of the matter is it has been addressed.”

Ali is UK’s No. 2 receiver this year with 7 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.

