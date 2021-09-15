Woman pleads guilty to lying about her boss’s Lexington City Council race donation scheme

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman has conditionally pleaded guilty to perjury and lying to the FBI in connection to a scheme to get around campaign finance laws.

It involves a Lexington City Council race.

Elizabeth Stormbringer was accused of donating to a campaign for her boss, Timothy Wellman, to get around a $2,000 donation limit.

Wellman has already been convicted in federal court.

Investigators said she eventually admitted guilt after lying to FBI agents and the grand jury.

