AVOL’s Dining Out for Life returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dining Out for Life returned to Lexington Thursday.

The annual event allows diners to not only help struggling restaurants but also help AVOL Kentucky.

The fundraiser highlights more than 60 community-minded restaurants, and raises money to help with AVOL’s mission of ending HIV in the Commonwealth and providing housing assistance for the medically vulnerable.

AVOL has raised more than $1 million dollars locally since beginning in 2009.

You can find more information on how to donate along with a list of participating restaurants at www.dineoutlex.com.

