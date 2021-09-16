Advertisement

Beshear announces 62 new COVID-related deaths; fewer than 100 ICU beds left in state

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,891 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 644,563 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,416 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 62 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 8,206.

As of Thursday, 2,453 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 667 are in the ICU, and 448 are on ventilators.

The governor also said that Kentucky only has 93 ICU beds left and 66 of 96 hospitals are experiencing critical staffing shortages.

