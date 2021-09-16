Advertisement

Bridge repairs close part of I-75 in Whitley County

Road work
Road work(WALB)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Part of Interstate 75 in Whitley County will remain closed until further notice, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet district 11.

KYTC is advising drivers that a portion of the right lane of I-75 southbound at mile point 2.5 will be closed until further notice so that crews can continue bridge repair operations.

The cabinet is asking people to be aware of the work zone, to expect delays and to use safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen delays.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district says several students tested positive last week more than a hundred were put in...
FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
WKYT Interactive
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky school district mask policies
Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new...
Several Ky. counties among highest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Lexington doctor gives reminders on staying safe during events with large crowds
Five-star recruit Chris Livingston commits to Kentucky
Wednesday afternoon Kentucky lawmakers talked about the impact solar power is having across the...
Ky. lawmakers discuss impact of solar power across the state
Oak View Group Facilities will be responsible for booking talent and shows for Rupp Arena, the...
Rupp Arena at full capacity for Friday’s Eric Church concert
Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs
WATCH | Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs