Central Ky. schools dealing with vandalism linked to latest viral TikTok ‘challenge’

Some central Kentucky students are walking into school bathrooms with missing soap dispensers...
Some central Kentucky students are walking into school bathrooms with missing soap dispensers and sinks.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some central Kentucky students are walking into school bathrooms with missing soap dispensers and sinks.

The so-called “devious licks challenge” from TikTok is going viral nationwide, involving students recording themselves stealing equipment right off the walls.

Sinks snatched and soap dispensers ripped off the wall.

It’s happening right here at schools in central Kentucky too. In an email sent out to families, Henry Clay Principal Paul Little said students found guilty of vandalism would be prosecuted and punished.

It’s even affecting every day operations. At West Jessamine High School, the soap and paper towels have been moved outside, where there’s more monitoring.

TikTok announced it’s removing all videos linked to the bathroom challenge.

We reached out to multiple school districts for comment on this issue. We are still waiting for an official response.

