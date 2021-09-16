Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our late summer setup continues to hang on for a while as we track a few more scattered showers and storms. This pattern looks to continue until a big upper level system tries to change it up into the middle of next week.

Torrential rains on Wednesday caused all kinds of flooding problems, but the heaviest stuff is now out of the state. Still, a few scattered showers and storms will flare back up out there today. The greatest threat is across the south and southeast.

The threat for a few more storms to go up looks to increase Friday into Saturday as a some leftover tropical juice from the Gulf gets pulled farther north into the region.

This leads us into a setup that can produce a south-north swath of heavier rains into the first half of next week. The models are spitting out some decent totals from this.

That’s ahead of a bigger dip in the jet stream digging into the plains states and then rolling our way. A blast of fall air takes control for the second half of next week.