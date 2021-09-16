Community gathers to honor Kentucky rescue squad captain who died of COVID-19

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky community is paying respect to a rescue squad captain who died of COVID-19.

Carter Conley died Sunday after complications with COVID-19 and he was in the hospital for quite some time.

Thursday, the community will turn out to pay their respects. There will a procession through town, it will stop at the rescue squad building for a moment of silence and there will be a flyover also.

People tell us he will be remembered for being the county’s hero.

“I’m sure everyone here in Magoffin County can tell of at least one incident where he has helped us,” said rescue squad member Shirley Coffey. “Where he has been there for us. I don’t know how we are going to go on without him, if you want the truth.”

Conley died despite being vaccinated, but people tell us, despite that Coney, was a true advocate for the vaccine, hoping many others would receive it. People tell us it just goes to show it’s not 100% effective but people still need to get it and protect themselves the best they can.

Conley served with the rescue squad for more than 40 years.

