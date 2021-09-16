Advertisement

Community gathers to honor Kentucky rescue squad captain who died of COVID-19

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky community is paying respect to a rescue squad captain who died of COVID-19.

Carter Conley died Sunday after complications with COVID-19 and he was in the hospital for quite some time.

Thursday, the community will turn out to pay their respects. There will a procession through town, it will stop at the rescue squad building for a moment of silence and there will be a flyover also.

People tell us he will be remembered for being the county’s hero.

“I’m sure everyone here in Magoffin County can tell of at least one incident where he has helped us,” said rescue squad member Shirley Coffey. “Where he has been there for us. I don’t know how we are going to go on without him, if you want the truth.”

Conley died despite being vaccinated, but people tell us, despite that Coney, was a true advocate for the vaccine, hoping many others would receive it. People tell us it just goes to show it’s not 100% effective but people still need to get it and protect themselves the best they can.

Conley served with the rescue squad for more than 40 years.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district says several students tested positive last week more than a hundred were put in...
FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear announces fourth-highest COVID-19 report since pandemic began
Two Johnson Central Eagles now in hospital battling COVID-19

Latest News

Congratulations to Ashlynn Stephens! The fifth grader is from Coventry Oaks Elementary. Her...
Congratulations to the Lexington Fire Dept.’s new junior fire chief
The fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were seized in five different shipments.
More than 1,500 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards seized in Cincinnati
A new survey shows Kentucky is making progress in its vaccination efforts.
New survey shows 20% of Kentuckians won’t get vaccinated
“The 20% that refuse to get vaccinated, you know, the bottom line is, they are not only causing...
WATCH | New survey shows 20% of Kentuckians won’t get vaccinated
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update