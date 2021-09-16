Congratulations to the Lexington Fire Dept.’s new junior fire chief

Advertisement

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Fire Department is celebrating its 150th year of service and it’s also adding a new member to the ranks, a new junior fire chief.

Congratulations to Ashlynn Stephens! The fifth grader is from Coventry Oaks Elementary. Her essay and presentation stood out from the rest. Her theme on knowing the sounds of fire safety earned her the title of Junior Fire Chief for 2021.

Now, Ashlynn will tour area fire stations and travel around the community with other fire fighters to promote fire safety.

Ashlynn says the project taught her listening to key sounds can keep you safe.

“Well, I learned about a whole bunch of different things you can do, like fire alarms and what happens if it chirps, how important alarms can actually be,” Ashlynn said.

Ashlynn will be part of the departments 150th celebration parade downtown on Sunday at 6 p.m.

