Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Thursday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

Bus 117 to Bryan Station High, Winburn

Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS

Bus 225 to SCAPA, MLK

Bus 2126 to STABLES, Dunbar, Leestown

Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton

Bus 1808 to Meadowthorpe, Bryan Station High

Bus 221 to STEAM, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 22 to Booker T. Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford

Bus 14 to Tates Creek High, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 1801 to Tates Creek Elementary, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 1955 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Morton

Bus 869 to RISE

Bus 410 to Douglass/CGW, Crawford

Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 1804 to Liberty, Crawford

Bus 2128 to Clays Mill, Lafayette, Jessie Clark

