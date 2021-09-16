Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Thursday
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Thursday in Lexington.
Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.
Here are the affected routes:
- Bus 117 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
- Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS
- Bus 225 to SCAPA, MLK
- Bus 2126 to STABLES, Dunbar, Leestown
- Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton
- Bus 1808 to Meadowthorpe, Bryan Station High
- Bus 221 to STEAM, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
- Bus 22 to Booker T. Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford
- Bus 14 to Tates Creek High, Edythe J. Hayes
- Bus 1801 to Tates Creek Elementary, Tates Creek Middle
- Bus 1955 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Morton
- Bus 869 to RISE
- Bus 410 to Douglass/CGW, Crawford
- Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
- Bus 1804 to Liberty, Crawford
- Bus 2128 to Clays Mill, Lafayette, Jessie Clark
