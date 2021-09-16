Advertisement

Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Thursday

Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Thursday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

  • Bus 117 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
  • Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS
  • Bus 225 to SCAPA, MLK
  • Bus 2126 to STABLES, Dunbar, Leestown
  • Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton
  • Bus 1808 to Meadowthorpe, Bryan Station High
  • Bus 221 to STEAM, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
  • Bus 22 to Booker T. Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford
  • Bus 14 to Tates Creek High, Edythe J. Hayes
  • Bus 1801 to Tates Creek Elementary, Tates Creek Middle
  • Bus 1955 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Morton
  • Bus 869 to RISE
  • Bus 410 to Douglass/CGW, Crawford
  • Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
  • Bus 1804 to Liberty, Crawford
  • Bus 2128 to Clays Mill, Lafayette, Jessie Clark
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district says several students tested positive last week more than a hundred were put in...
FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Two Johnson Central Eagles now in hospital battling COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear announces fourth-highest COVID-19 report since pandemic began

Latest News

Dining Out for Life 2021
AVOL’s Dining Out for Life returns to Lexington
Rain will roll into the region again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm chances continue
Jackson County Football
Jackson County coaches reflect on odd start to season
Lexington doctor gives reminders on staying safe during events with large crowds