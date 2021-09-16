Advertisement

Hunger walk held to bring awareness to food insecurity in Kentucky

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Food insecurity is evident in the commonwealth, especially during the pandemic.

Many families are struggling to put food on their table, that’s why Thursday many cities held hunger walks to bring awareness to the issue.

Ten years ago, the first hunger walk took place in Rockcastle County. Thursday, walkers laced up their shoes again to raise awareness of food insecurity.

The walk raises awareness of the problems so many families, throughout the commonwealth, deal with on a daily basis, and it also helps to raise food donations for local food banks.

Thursday morning, representatives from the Chirstian Appalachian Project or CAP for short, Texas Roadhouse, who sponsored the walk, God’s Pantry Food Bank and even Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarrels were on hand to show support.

Sherri Barnett is the manager of the Grateful Bread Food Pantry in Rockcastle County. She says that the community and participation in this walk is already making a difference for their neighbors.

“Just found out this morning, we’ve already received over 10,000 pounds of food and that will be going to our neighbors in Rockcastle County, our neighbors that are in need,” Barnett said.

This isn’t going to be the only hunger walk going on Thursday either. In fact, for the very first time CAP, is going to be holding a hunger walk in Lexington as well.

