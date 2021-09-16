Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm chances continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The soaking rains have passed through the region. Now, the scattered stuff will develop.

Most of you will remain dry this afternoon and evening. Only scattered showers & storms will develop. Scattered chances will dominate the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.

These temperatures will remain below normal for this part of September. You can expect the upper 70s and low 80s during the peak heating hours.

Take care of each other!

