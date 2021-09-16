Advertisement

Lexington doctor gives reminders on staying safe during events with large crowds

(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of country music fans are expected to fill Rupp Arena Friday night. With the return of large indoor events, one Lexington doctor said there are precautions people can take first.

Rupp Arena at full capacity for Friday’s Eric Church concert

“The most important thing is understanding the setting of the event you’re attending. Outdoor events are going to have significantly lower risk of spreading COVID-19 than indoor events,” emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

And there’s been no shortage of confusion with the return.

“We had a lot of people at Railbird who didn’t know you had to have a vaccination or the testing to go in,” Dr. Stanton said.

Before the more than 15,000 Eric Church fans fill Rupp Arena Friday night, Dr. Stanton stresses taking certain precautions, like masking indoors and keeping your hands clean.

“And if you can, get the vaccine. That is your best protection for not only yourself but those around you, and those who are going to be around you afterwards,” Dr. Stanton said.

Kentucky and Tennessee have the highest number of cases per capita in the country. For artists playing at Rupp, it’s up to their discretion whether to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, which Dr. Stanton fears could possibly lead to outbreaks.

“We’ve seen a comedian who’s canceled shows across the country because the area refused to do any type of COVID protocols for the show. We want to see people take safety and health seriously even if it’s planning an event for entertainment,” Dr. Stanton said.

Staff at Rupp said you’re strongly encouraged to wear a mask, but there are no other restrictions otherwise.

