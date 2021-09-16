Advertisement

New survey shows 20% of Kentuckians won’t get vaccinated

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A new survey shows Kentucky is making progress in its vaccination efforts.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky released a follow-up poll on vaccines Thursday morning:

The group says, when asked six months ago, 29% of Kentuckians said they would not get the vaccine. The most recent poll shows that number is now down to 20%.

“The 20% that refuse to get vaccinated, you know, the bottom line is, they are not only causing themsevels to be seriously at risk, but they are also putting a whole lot of their fellow citizens at risk and that should be a tremendous concern to all of us,” said Ben Chandler, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

The survey showed that most Kentuckians do not believe you should be required to show proof of vaccine in everyday settings, like grocery stores or restaurants but most do believe there should be a requirement for big events like concerts, sports and for air travel.

