Advertisement

Pastor arrested for not registering himself as a sex offender

A pastor from Kentucky was arrested for being an unregistered sex offender from another state. `
Jerry Lee Anderson was arrested for being an unregistered sex offender
Jerry Lee Anderson was arrested for being an unregistered sex offender(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pastor from Kentucky was arrested in Sweetwater, TN for being an unregistered sex offender from another state, according to officials with the Department of Justice.

46-year-old Jerry Lee Anderson was required to register as a sex offender due to an Arkansas conviction for sexual assault in the second degree, according to the Kentucky State Sex Offender Registry.

An investigation uncovered that Anderson had been the headline minister at “The Prophetic Crusade” Christian revival held at the Eagles Rest Church in Sweetwater from Sept. 1 to Sept. 13.

Anderson was sleeping inside Eagles Rest Church when Monroe Co. deputies arrested him without incident, according to officials.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation for the assistance and hard work by the U.S. Marshals Service in helping us keep Monroe County and its citizens safe from out of state sex offenders coming in and endangering the public,” said Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district says several students tested positive last week more than a hundred were put in...
FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
WKYT Interactive
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky school district mask policies
Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new...
Several Ky. counties among highest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Jackson County Football
Jackson County coaches reflect on odd start to season
Lexington doctor gives reminders on staying safe during events with large crowds
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
Northern Kentucky school districts are choosing to keep their mask mandates
Five-star recruit Chris Livingston commits to Kentucky