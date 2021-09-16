Advertisement

Report: Gran to return to UK football staff

Gran was the UK Offensive Coordinator from 2016-2020(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Eddie Gran was the UK Offensive Coordinator from 2016 to 2020, but did not return for the 2021 season after an amicable split with Mark Stoops.

Now, less than a year, Gran is coming to the UK football staff as an off-the-field assistant.

Nick Roush of KSR was the first to break the news about Gran’s return.

Roush says Gran’s role appears to be “administrative, mirroring a quality control coach or director of player personnel’s duties.”

