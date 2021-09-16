Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district says several students tested positive last week more than a hundred were put in...
FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear announces fourth-highest COVID-19 report since pandemic began
Two Johnson Central Eagles now in hospital battling COVID-19

Latest News

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021
A new survey shows Kentucky is making progress in its vaccination efforts.
New survey shows 20% of Kentuckians won’t get vaccinated
North Port, Florida, police said Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, 10 days...
Father, police ask for help in search for Gabby Petito; missing since road trip with boyfriend
“The 20% that refuse to get vaccinated, you know, the bottom line is, they are not only causing...
WATCH | New survey shows 20% of Kentuckians won’t get vaccinated