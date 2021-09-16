Advertisement

Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences

Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at the last minute.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Autumn Reccius, a Louisville woman who was sick with COVID-19, is now an advocate for the vaccine after she witnessed the difference it made in her home.

She said the virus left her experiencing sleepless nights, body aches, and pounding headaches.

“There were some nights that I really didn’t think that I was going to make it,” Reccius said.

However, she said her vaccinated husband also caught the virus and had much milder symptoms.

“Totally different as far as the symptoms go,” Reccius said. “Not to discount how he felt, I know he felt bad, but it was not to the severity of what I had.”

Her stance has been anti-vaccine throughout the entire pandemic, but she said she regrets it now.

“If I would have gotten the vaccine, I feel that it either would have prevented me from getting it or it would have lessened my symptoms a lot more,” Reccius said.

She knows why people are scared and skeptical because she was too, and that’s why she said she’s sharing her experience.

“To share how bad I felt and how bad those dark hours through the night were and what I went through can hopefully save someone else’s life,” Reccius said.

After receiving a monoclonal antibody infusion, she said she is feeling better. She plans to get the coronavirus vaccine within the next few months while she still has antibodies.

