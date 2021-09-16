Advertisement

Gov. Beshear again urges vaccines as Ky. hospitals continue to be hit hard

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update Thursday:

During the update, he once again emphasized how dire the COVID situation is in the Commonwealth.

Governor Beshear said hospitals statewide continue to be hit hard.

He said they have just 93 total adult ICU beds available throughout the state and 66 of the state’s 96 hospitals are currently experiencing critical staffing shortages.

He also said 25 kids are now hospitalized with COVID.

In order to help with staffing at hospitals, over 400 members of the Kentucky National Guard are helping at 25 different hospitals. Governor Beshear says this frees up more hospital staff to care for those who are hospitalized.

Beshear announced that over 2.6 million in Kentucky have at least had their first COVID shot, which is 59% of all Kentuckians.

Governor Beshear says those unvaccinated continue to be the majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths.

Dr. Steven Stacks warned Kentuckians about the dangers of a “twindemic” as the flu season nears. He urged Kentuckians to get the flu vaccine to help keep the hospitals from exceeding capacity.

