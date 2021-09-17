Advertisement

8 Boone County students cited in connection with viral TikTok trend

(WKYT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Eight students in Boone County have been cited in connection with a destructive viral TikTok trend, the sheriff’s department reports.

The TikTok challenge called “devious lick” encourages students to steal items and destroy bathrooms at their schools.

Lt. Phillip Ridgell of the Boone County Sheriff’s office says no arrests have been made, but citations have been issued to four students for theft and four others with criminal mischief.

The students are charged with theft and vandalism, which could the lieutenant says could rise to the level of a felony.

The grade levels of the students who were cited range from middle school to high school, according to Lt. Ridgell.

“This type of behavior, which promotes criminal behavior of our adolescence must stop and it has to stop now,” Lt. Ridgell said.

Several schools in Northern Kentucky have seen the destruction of school property due to the TikTok challenge.

Lt. Ridgell said the trend “spread like wildfire.”

Camp Ernst appealed to parents for their help to curb this trend.

Parents, We want to make you aware of some observations we have made this year regarding some behaviors and trends we...

Posted by Camp Ernst Middle School - CEMS - #CEMSBlazers on Sunday, September 12, 2021

The assistant principal at Campbell County Middle School posted a video on YouTube telling students to stop the “devious lick” trend.

Eric Blankenship says the school has reprimanded several students caught taking part.

Boone County schools also sent a letter to parents Thursday to let them know the punishment students could face if they take part:

“Destruction of school property will result in school discipline being applied to the fullest extent, including paying restitution for property that has been damaged or destroyed and possibly being criminally charged by our local police or sheriff’s department.”

Dixie Heights High School has taken the step to block off unsupervised bathrooms during class times which forces students to use the main bathroom which is supervised.

TikTok has banned the “devious lick” videos and is removing the content from the platform.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

