Black Gold Festival continues in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When people head out to festivals, they enjoy going on rides, playing games and eating food.

“We basically have August, and if you’re lucky you’ll find something in November,” said vendor Allison Holbrook of Brin Lauren Boutique. “But really, August, September October are your big months.”

Brin Lauren is a local mobile boutique from Morgan County.

“Throughout our shop, you’ll see things that say ‘thank you for shopping local’ or ‘thank you for supporting small businesses’ because we need it, we all need it,” she added.

It was a dream board idea that came to life, but the pandemic slowed down the opening process.

“With anything, we have to have some faith, we gotta have faith that we’re going to make it through this pandemic, we gotta have faith that we’re going to be safe at these festivals,” she said. “We just pushed forward.”

The store used Facebook as one tool to make sales, but owners said there is nothing like person-to-person interaction.

“We started doing these pop-ups, and then realized how grateful people were to see you at the events,” she said.

WYMT talked to Holly Logsdon, the owner of Spark Athletics.

“It is a gymnastics and cheerleading facility; here just outside of Hazard in Chavies,” she said.

It is her first time as a vendor at Black Gold. She said she chose the festival as a way to connect to the community.

“One big thing that I think happens in the community that be involved in,” she said. “It gave me an opportunity to get out, meet people, and talk to everyone in the area and just let them know about our facility.”

