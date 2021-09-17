Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Weekend Storms Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps out there today top out in the 80-85 degree range for many. Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon and rumble into the evening with the best chance across the southern half of the state. Local downpours are possible during this time.

The threat for showers and storms will continue into the weekend and the chances may actually start to climb a bit as a little more tropical moisture moves in from the south.

Even there, the action doesn’t look terribly widespread at the moment.

Showers and storms become more widespread Monday and Tuesday as tropical moisture streams in from the south. Heavy rains are a good bet during this time. By late Tuesday and Wednesday, a true fall cold front works into the region.

Temps behind this front are cool, if not chilly, and this means a Pot Of Chili Watch will be issued ahead of this blast of fall.

