Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Friday
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Friday in Lexington.
Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.
Here are the affected routes:
- Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
- Bus 2126 to STABLES Dunbar, Leestown
- Bus 978 to STEAM Bryan Station High & Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 117 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
- Bus 869 to RISE
- Bus 225 to SCAPA, MLK
- Bus 1955 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Morton
- Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford
- Bus 2127 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
- Bus 121 to Deep Springs, Winburn
- Bus 1801 to Tates Creek Elementary, Tates Creek Middle
- Bus 24 to Henry Clay, Morton
- Bus 109 to Harrison, MLK
- Bus 452 to Carter G Woodson, PREP
- Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS
- Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton
- Bus 227 to Bryan Station High
- Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
- Bus 410 to Douglass/CGW, Crawford
