Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Friday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Friday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

  • Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
  • Bus 2126 to STABLES Dunbar, Leestown
  • Bus 978 to STEAM Bryan Station High & Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 117 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
  • Bus 869 to RISE
  • Bus 225 to SCAPA, MLK
  • Bus 1955 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Morton
  • Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford
  • Bus 2127 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
  • Bus 121 to Deep Springs, Winburn
  • Bus 1801 to Tates Creek Elementary, Tates Creek Middle
  • Bus 24 to Henry Clay, Morton
  • Bus 109 to Harrison, MLK
  • Bus 452 to Carter G Woodson, PREP
  • Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS
  • Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton
  • Bus 227 to Bryan Station High
  • Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
  • Bus 410 to Douglass/CGW, Crawford

