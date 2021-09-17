Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Friday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High, Winburn

Bus 2126 to STABLES Dunbar, Leestown

Bus 978 to STEAM Bryan Station High & Bryan Station Middle

Bus 117 to Bryan Station High, Winburn

Bus 869 to RISE

Bus 225 to SCAPA, MLK

Bus 1955 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Morton

Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford

Bus 2127 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 121 to Deep Springs, Winburn

Bus 1801 to Tates Creek Elementary, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 24 to Henry Clay, Morton

Bus 109 to Harrison, MLK

Bus 452 to Carter G Woodson, PREP

Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS

Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton

Bus 227 to Bryan Station High

Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 410 to Douglass/CGW, Crawford

