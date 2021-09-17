Jed Wills listed as questionable for Browns’ home opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Lafayette star Jedrick Wills has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s Cleveland Browns home opener against the Houston Texans.

The second-year left tackle from Alabama is battling back from an ankle injury that he suffered in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not practice this week, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said they would evaluate him over the next two days.

Wills rode the stationary bike during Friday’s session.

