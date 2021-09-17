Advertisement

Jed Wills listed as questionable for Browns’ home opener

The second-year left tackle from Alabama is battling back from an ankle injury.
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) is taken off on a cart during the...
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) is taken off on a cart during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Wills was injured while blocking on a Jarvis Landry touchdown run in the first quarter. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide a specific timeline on Wills' return. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Lafayette star Jedrick Wills has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s Cleveland Browns home opener against the Houston Texans.

The second-year left tackle from Alabama is battling back from an ankle injury that he suffered in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not practice this week, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said they would evaluate him over the next two days.

Wills rode the stationary bike during Friday’s session.

