Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Final weekend of Summer is here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The final weekend of Summer will feature temperatures at and above normal.

Throw in a few scattered showers & thunderstorms and you have a typical Kentucky Summer day. Most of you won’t see any rain, but we will all see those daytime highs reach the mid and upper 80s. Numbers like that will not arrive until Sunday. Most chances are extremely scattered.

Next week features one of the most potent fronts of the season. Interestingly, it happens right as we change seasons. Fall-like weather arrives right as we reach the official season change. It looks absolutely delightful. Daytime highs will drop all the way down to the mid and upper-60s. Numbers like that are normal for late October. It is that kind of Fall blast!

Take care of each other!

