KY man who has donated suitcases to foster care for 20 years makes stop in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For more than decades, Don Pratt has collected and donated thousands of suitcases to children in foster care. On Friday, he donated several suitcases and bags to Heritage Children Services in Bowling Green. Heritage Children Services is a therapeutic foster care agency.

“Kids in foster care, they moved from home to home, sadly,” Victoria Gipson with Heritage Children Services said. “If they don’t have anything to put their clothes in, then they’re moving in trash bags, and that’s something that nobody should have to do. With suitcases, these kids actually get more of a normal life, they get to put their stuff in a place and then they get to have something that belongs to them.”

Don Pratt was a foster parent himself, caring for 65 children over 32 years. Every kid, like every adult, is different, and every circumstances different,” Pratt said. “The most important thing was love, and children need that more than anything.”

He saw first hand the need for these children to have a nice suitcase to put their belongings in. Pratt delivers the suitcases all over Kentucky and some parts of Indiana. He recently has even been able to donate to flood victims and women’s shelters, along with other organizations.

“I’ve recently taken up donating backpacks and duffel bags since school budgets have been cuts and particular the Resource Center’s budgets have been cut, and I can guarantee there’s a need somewhere for somebody to take up a project and help somebody else,” Pratt explained.

Heritage Children’s Services could always use extra donations for the children they work with. They are now working on Christmas donations for the children. If you would like to help out, you can visit their location at 1990 Louisville Road or call 270-904-2451.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.