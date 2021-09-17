Advertisement

Ky. Senate president responds to Gov. Beshear’s comment about special session results

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Senate president is responding to comments from Governor Beshear after last week’s special session ended.

Lawmakers voted to hand control of masks to school systems and prevent any more statewide mask mandates from coming out of Frankfort.

Stivers said the legislature simply acted on what the Supreme Court agreed with.

Stivers started out his Friday morning news conference by saying he thinks the vaccine needs to be taken by all. He said it’s not a Republican or a Democrat thing, it’s a public health thing.

However, Stivers says he takes issue with Gov. Beshear saying they punted on first down.

Stivers said the governor was running out the clock and cited the Supreme Court’s decisions some of which overruled lower court court decisions or that agreed with decisions that allowed more local decisions with COVID-19.

He said, whereas they gave the mask decision back to local school systems, most have chosen to keep them anyway.

“We felt that it would be better for local people to make local decisions. We didn’t punt anything,” said Stivers.

Stivers said he believes that Gov. Beshear was more interested in litigating in court than in working with the legislature.

Stivers also said he believes the state’s public health department needs to do more with monoclonal antibody treatment.

