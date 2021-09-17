Lexington students get hands-on agriculture tech training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High school students in Lexington got a hands-on education in agriculture technology Friday, Sept. 17.

Morehead-based company App Harvest’s latest project was held at Lexington’s Carter G. Woodson Academy. Students, primarily young African American men, will grow hydrophobic plants within a shipping container.

Students will use the technology to produce more than 2,500 mature plants.

In the end, students will have leafy green vegetables to share with their classmates and the community and education in a new way of farming.

“I think I’ll be excited,” said Anthony Jackson, a senior and President of Carter G. Woodson Academy’s FFA. " I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve never grown my food, and I think it’ll be a good experience just to grow your own food.”

App Harvest’s program is already underway in several other schools across the state.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.