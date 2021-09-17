Advertisement

Lexington students get hands-on agriculture tech training

Students said they were excited to grow their own food.
Students said they were excited to grow their own food.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High school students in Lexington got a hands-on education in agriculture technology Friday, Sept. 17.

Morehead-based company App Harvest’s latest project was held at Lexington’s Carter G. Woodson Academy. Students, primarily young African American men, will grow hydrophobic plants within a shipping container.

Students will use the technology to produce more than 2,500 mature plants.

In the end, students will have leafy green vegetables to share with their classmates and the community and education in a new way of farming.

“I think I’ll be excited,” said Anthony President, a senior and President of Carter G. Woodson Academy’s FFA. " I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve never grown my food, and I think it’ll be a good experience just to grow your own food.”

App Harvest’s program is already underway in several other schools across the state.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear announces 62 new COVID-related deaths; fewer than 100 ICU beds left in state
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear again urges vaccines as Ky. hospitals continue to be hit hard

Latest News

Beshear proclaims Hunger Action Day at site of new God’s Pantry Food Bank location in Lexington
Beshear proclaims Hunger Action Day at site of new God’s Pantry location in Lexington
Robert Stivers
Ky. Senate president responds to Gov. Beshear’s comment about special session results
Many Kentucky hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 patients. UK HealthCare in Lexington is no...
UK HealthCare overrun with COVID-19 patients
All Blue weather preview
All Blue Weather Preview