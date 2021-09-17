Advertisement

More than $20,000 awarded to Magoffin County for emergency road repairs

(Source: KYTC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in one Eastern Kentucky county are getting some needed funding to repair a slide on one county road.

On Friday, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Magoffin County Fiscal Court will receive more than $20,000 for Flint Spur Road, also known as KY 1857.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Magoffin County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray in a news release.

The repairs will take place just more than one-tenth of one mile south of Flint Branch Road.

The Magoffin County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

