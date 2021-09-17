Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear announces 62 new COVID-related deaths; fewer than 100 ICU beds left in state
Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcment
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge

Latest News

The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans
“We stood up in the board meeting and we headed that direction, and unfortunately we were...
Burgin Independent, Mercer County school districts end universal masking
Oak View Group Facilities will be responsible for booking talent and shows for Rupp Arena, the...
Rupp Arena hosts Eric Church concert Friday
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk