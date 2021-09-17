UK announces Pro Day set for Oct. 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball on Friday announced the team’s annual Pro Day will be held Oct. 10 at Rupp Arena.

All 30 NBA teams will be invited for an up-close look at the current Wildcats. Last year’s Pro Day was held virtually due to COVID-19.

The SEC Network will televise the event. Pro Day will air live from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Coach John Calipari will direct his team through various agility and shooting drills in addition to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmages.

