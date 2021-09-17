Advertisement

UK announces Pro Day set for Oct. 10

all 30 NBA teams will be invited to Rupp Arena for event
UK announced on Friday that the basketball Wildcats' annual Pro Day is set for Oct. 10 in Rupp...
UK announced on Friday that the basketball Wildcats' annual Pro Day is set for Oct. 10 in Rupp Arena.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball on Friday announced the team’s annual Pro Day will be held Oct. 10 at Rupp Arena.

All 30 NBA teams will be invited for an up-close look at the current Wildcats. Last year’s Pro Day was held virtually due to COVID-19.

The SEC Network will televise the event. Pro Day will air live from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Coach John Calipari will direct his team through various agility and shooting drills in addition to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmages.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear announces 62 new COVID-related deaths; fewer than 100 ICU beds left in state
Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcment
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge

Latest News

All Blue Weather
All Blue Weather Preview
Gran was the UK Offensive Coordinator from 2016-2020
Gran returning to UK football staff
ZACKARREY KELLEY
Kelley’s ‘ESPN Top Play’ still the talk around Great Crossing
Five-star recruit Chris Livingston commits to Kentucky