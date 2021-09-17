Advertisement

UK HealthCare overrun with COVID-19 patients

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Kentucky hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 patients.

UK HealthCare in Lexington is no exception. They say they currently have the most Covid patients they’ve had at one time since the pandemic began. Right now, they have more than 150 Covid patients, fifteen of whom are children.

56 Covid patients are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators. 

UK HealthCare officials say this is putting a lot of strain on hospital resources. Many non-ICU beds have been converted to ICU beds. They say more healthcare staff are needed to treat these covid patients who showing to be much sicker from the virus.

“We’re figuring out how to decrease our OR volume and sort of smooth those surgery schedules to best provide for the people that are in house,” said Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates, UK HealthCare chief medical officer for inpatient and emergency services.

To make matters worse, officials say the hospital is already facing a nurse shortage. They’re worried the recent surge will keep non covid patients from getting the help they need.

Kentucky Children’s Hospital is also a seeing a rise in numbers. Officials say more children are testing positive for covid and more are showing symptoms due to the highly contagious delta variant.

“When we could say kids are being preserved from covid, that’s not really true any longer. This affecting parents, grandparents, and everyone that’s connected to having a child that is sick,” said Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale, Pediatric Advanced Care Team at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Uk HealthVare officials reiterated this virus is having a tremendous impact on people who are unvaccinated. They’re urging people who are eligible to get vaccinated including children and adolescents.

Officials are also asking people to not go to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test.

