Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers Mainly South

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is another foggy and humid morning across the bluegrass with temps in the 60s.

As we move into the day clouds will increase and showers will be likely in southern Kentucky to start us off. There will be a better chance of some isolated showers as we move later into the afternoon. Temps will top out in the low to mid-80s. The rest of the weekend will remain cloudy and muggy. Sunday will wake up with temps in the mid to upper 60s and will top out in the low to mid-80s. A chance for scattered showers will be possible later into the afternoon and evening on Sunday ahead of a front.

More tropical moisture will pick up on Monday and this will drop temps into the mid-70s. As this system sets up, we will see a wide swath of heavy rainfall. These showers and storms will move from south to north into Tuesday. All of this will be followed by a strong cold front. This will be the first strong Canadian high-pressure system to move in this season, and temps will drop with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. WELL below where we should be for this time of year! Additionally, this airmass will kick off the first day of the autumnal equinox Wednesday, and the fall feel will reign on. The second half of the week stays dry with crisp mornings and cool days ahead.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

