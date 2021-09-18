Bryan Station thumps Tates Creek, 42-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since opening the season with a loss to Douglass, Bryan Station has won three straight, including Friday’s 42-0 win over Tates Creek.

The Defenders (3-1) forced Tates Creek into four turnovers.

Damin Green rushed for 81 yards and a score on seven carries.

Bryan Station travels to Lafayette next week.

Tates Creek (1-4) is at Lexington Catholic next week.

