Bryan Station thumps Tates Creek, 42-0
Defenders have won 3-straight
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since opening the season with a loss to Douglass, Bryan Station has won three straight, including Friday’s 42-0 win over Tates Creek.
The Defenders (3-1) forced Tates Creek into four turnovers.
Damin Green rushed for 81 yards and a score on seven carries.
Bryan Station travels to Lafayette next week.
Tates Creek (1-4) is at Lexington Catholic next week.
