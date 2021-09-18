Eastern Kentucky communities celebrate National Cleanup Day

LAUREL/FLOYD COUNTY. (WYMT) - Officials from Laurel and Floyd County celebrated National Cleanup Day Saturday.

Several volunteers and organizations met up with London Tourism at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market.

For two hours, each group spread across the area, picking up any trash they saw.

In Prestonsburg, local business owners, residents, council members, and more came together downtown to tidy up the streets of weeds and litter and also “beautify” the city with some places receiving fresh coats of paint.

One city council member said they were blessed to be a part of the community cleanup and wanted to take a load off of some of the city’s workers with the efforts of the volunteers.

Volunteer and 2021 Miss Laurel County Homecoming JJ Dyche said this kind of event is a family tradition.

“I’m trying to remember, I think we started doing it five years ago and I have two younger brothers, they usually come but they didn’t make it today because they had something going on last night, so they were tired but usually my whole entire family comes out to do it,” she said.

Dyche said it was an important service.

“We always end up with just junk everywhere from people just not even thinking about it,” she said. “Throwing their garbage out their windows, just tossing it out when their done with it and so I think it’s great that we take the time to come out and clean that up.”

One that London Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson said can be prevented.

“It takes so much manpower to help clean it up,” he said. “So, that’s a way to get people involved, reminding folks to not to litter and pollute, and to help make the community a better place.”

Dyche said it is all about staying involved in the community.

“This is just another one of those events for me that just really keeps me connected to where I’m from and helps to feel like I’m giving back to the community that has really given so much to me,” she said.

Also helping the cause was a local swim team, with Volunteer Andrew Smith excited for his first time participating.

“We just wanted to do something to give back,” he said. “We’re form a local town nearby so we’re just doing something to give back to the community and help out. It’s always rewarding internally, giving back and helping out, and also being able to bond with my team at the same time.”

Robinson said they saw a great turnout of more than 50 participants.

“We’ll give them a lunch voucher to a participating restaurant and it’ll be a great day for everyone,” he said.

Robinson said the event also helped prepare for the upcoming World Chicken Festival.

