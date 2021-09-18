Kentucky sluggish, still tops Chattanooga to stay perfect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tyrell Ajian returned an interception 95 yards for the touchdown with eight minutes to play and Kentucky survived an upset scare from FCS Chattanooga 28-23 to stay perfect at 3-0.

The Wildcats are off to a 3-0 start for the third time under Mark Stoops and they extend their non-conference winning streak to thirteen games.

Kentucky led 14-10 at the half, but thanks to two Will Levis interceptions and a fumble, the Mocs took a 16-14 lead with 13:27 to play. With just over ten minutes left, Levis hit Izayah Cummings for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 21-16 lead.

Levis finished 23/35 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite target Wan’Dale Robinson finished with eight catches for 111 yards and Josh Ali had five catches for 53 yards.

Chattanooga scored a touchdown with just over a minute to go to cut the lead to 28-23, but Josh Ali recovered the onside kick to survive the upset bid.

Kentucky (3-0) hits the road for the first time September 25 to visit South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:00 on ESPN2. The Wildcats then return home to host No. 11 Florida and LSU before visiting No. 2 Georgia.

