LCA rolls past Catholic, 43-7
Eagles with 463 yards of total offense
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian’s Jeremiah Riffle gained 109 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown to lead the Eagles to a 43-7 win over Lexington Catholic.
LCA (5-0) ripped off 463 yards of offense in handing Catholic (4-1) its first loss of the season.
The Eagles led 36-0 at halftime.
Catholic’s Jack Monday scored on a 7-yard pass from Jack Gohmann.
LCA hosts unbeaten Pikeville next week.
Lexington Catholic hosts Tates Creek next week.
