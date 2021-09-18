LCA rolls past Catholic, 43-7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian’s Jeremiah Riffle gained 109 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown to lead the Eagles to a 43-7 win over Lexington Catholic.

LCA (5-0) ripped off 463 yards of offense in handing Catholic (4-1) its first loss of the season.

The Eagles led 36-0 at halftime.

Catholic’s Jack Monday scored on a 7-yard pass from Jack Gohmann.

LCA hosts unbeaten Pikeville next week.

Lexington Catholic hosts Tates Creek next week.

