Madison Central blanks Lafayette, 49-0

Generals still winless on the season
Madison Central wins its fourth-straight game on Friday.
Madison Central wins its fourth-straight game on Friday.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central followed up a 69-point outburst last week with a 49-point win on Friday, blanking Lafayette 49-0.

The Indians (4-1) have won four straight games for first year coach Mike Holcomb.

Lafayette (0-5) has struggled to score this season. The loss was the third shutout loss of the year.

Madison Central is off next week.

Lafayette hosts Bryan Station next week.

