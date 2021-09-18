Madison Central blanks Lafayette, 49-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central followed up a 69-point outburst last week with a 49-point win on Friday, blanking Lafayette 49-0.

The Indians (4-1) have won four straight games for first year coach Mike Holcomb.

Lafayette (0-5) has struggled to score this season. The loss was the third shutout loss of the year.

Madison Central is off next week.

Lafayette hosts Bryan Station next week.

