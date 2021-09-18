Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County Saturday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

Troopers say a Gallatin County deputy was involved in the shooting that happened around 4:30 a.m. at an unidentified address.

The man, who was shot, was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he later died, KSP said. No officers were injured, troopers said.

KSP has not said what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

