Ohio Valley Wrestling comes to Clay County High School to partner with “Take 1 for the Team” vaccination campaign

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) Spectacular took place at Clay County High School Friday, September 17th, offering community members free entertainment and a chance to get vaccinated.

The “Take 1 for the Team” vaccination campaign was created by Volunteers of America Mid-States, Advent Health, the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, and several other Clay County community leaders and organizations. After holding several vaccination clinics in the Clay County area, organizers decided to come up with an even more creative idea to encourage Clay Countians to get vaccinated:

“As we started thinking about what are some exciting and unique ways to engage the community and have them consider getting vaccinated, one of the great ideas that came up was to host a wrestling match,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.

Those attending the match were able to present proof of vaccination in order to be entered in a drawing for $500. Organizers gave ten $500 prizes at the end of the night.

“So, we already have a couple of folks who have raised their hand to say ‘let me be a leader, let me take one for the team and let me see if I can get some others like me excited to follow my lead,’” said Hancock.

Two of the leaders to “Take 1 for the Team” and get vaccinated in the ring were OVW wrestler Brandon Espinsoa and local musician William Stivers.

”It’s great to get it done, I know the positives of it and you know, the impact it could have on the community, whether it’s here or like, in my hometown in St. Louis, so I just you know, definitely want to help out as much as I can,” said Espinosa.

Organizers were pleased with the event and say they hope to host even more creative vaccination opportunities for Clay Countians in the future.

